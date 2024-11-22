Lebanese officials told of ‘extensive’ co-ordination between Biden and Trump teams to end Israel-Hezbollah war

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> Lebanese officials involved in ceasefire negotiations to end the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/israel-lebanon-bombing-displacement/" target="_blank"> war between Hezbollah and Israel</a> have been informed of “extensive” co-ordination between the teams of US President Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump to secure a deal, sources close to the talks told <i>The National</i> on Friday. During meetings in Beirut this week, US officials and western diplomats conveyed the message that gave Lebanese officials hope a ceasefire could soon be achieved through the mediation efforts of US envoy Amos Hochstein, which have brought an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/lebanon-seeks-us-envoys-clarity-on-four-points-before-accepting-ceasefire/" target="_blank">agreement </a>within reach, though significant hurdles remain. Mr Hochstein’s talks in Beirut and Tel Aviv between Tuesday and Thursday focused primarily on resolving the remaining hurdles, particularly Israel’s insistence on maintaining the right to freedom of action against Hezbollah after the war, a demand Lebanon firmly rejects. “There is extensive work and co-ordination going on between the Trump team and the Biden team and Hochstein, to reach a solution and settlement for the war on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/beyond-the-headlines/2024/11/22/the-lingering-impact-of-mass-displacement-in-lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>,” said one of the sources involved in the negotiations. “This isn’t an Israeli gift to Biden and Trump. The agreement, if it happens, does not mean that it is a gift,” stressed the source. Regional diplomats and officials close to the talks understand that the Biden administration is pushing to end the war to secure a diplomatic achievement before leaving office after a period of perceived diplomatic setbacks, while Mr Trump is eager to see a deal finalised before he assumes office. Sources in Beirut told <i>The National</i> on Wednesday that Lebanon's concerns now focus on whether the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/lebanon-seeking-us-guarantees-to-ensure-israel-respects-its-sovereignty-sources-say/" target="_blank">US can guarantee</a> Israel will respect its sovereignty. It remains uncertain if Lebanon is willing to accept a deal with an ambiguous definition of “the right to self-defence” as outlined in the draft agreement, in exchange for such guarantees. However, Israel, which has been relentlessly bombing Lebanon for months, insists on retaining the freedom to act against targets in the neighbouring country if the agreement is violated. Meanwhile, Lebanese officials and Iran-backed Hezbollah emphasise that the deal must safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty. Mr Hochstein met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key officials in Tel Aviv on Thursday. No information has been provided yet, and officials involved in the negotiations have not received an update. It is also unclear whether the envoy will return to Beirut or travel back to the US. “It will take more time, but the atmosphere is still positive,” said one of the sources. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/20/president-sheikh-mohamed-and-jordans-king-abdullah-call-for-gaza-and-lebanon-ceasefire-in-abu-dhabi-talks/" target="_blank">ceasefire </a>proposal outlines a truce during which Israel would withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon within days, as Beirut posts army troops to the border and Hezbollah fighters retreat, enabling thousands of displaced Israelis to return to their homes in the north. A US-led committee would be established during this period to oversee a permanent ceasefire involving UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (Unifil), Lebanese and Israeli officials, and representatives from countries such as the UK and Germany, according to the resources and a draft proposal seen by <i>The National</i>. Israel's Channel 12 reported that the government insists France "should not be part of the settlement agreement with Lebanon," despite Paris not yet being considered for any role in the process. Relations between France and Israel have been tense recently, with Paris accusing Israel of "negatively impacting" their bilateral ties. As ceasefire talks reached a critical stage, Israel further intensified its attacks on Lebanon, killing more than 50 people across the country, primarily in the east, over the past 24 hours, according to Lebanese health officials. More than 3,500 people have been killed and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/migrant-workers-denied-access-to-lebanons-government-shelters-as-war-rages-says-iom-official/" target="_blank">1.4 million displaced</a> since the conflict broke out in the border regions in October last year, in parallel with Israel's war on Gaza. On Friday, the day Lebanon celebrated its 81st Independence Day, bombing targeted areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut and key cities in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces are still attempting to advance with their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/21/israeli-archaeologist-killed-in-south-lebanon-after-embedding-with-invading-army-to-look-at-ruins/" target="_blank">invading troops</a>. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued firing missiles at targets in northern Israel and engaged in battles with Israeli troops in southern Lebanese towns. Thursday's ceasefire talks took place as Mr Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant received news that they face <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/22/icc-arrest-warrant-netanyahu-gallant/" target="_blank">formal prosecution</a> at the International Criminal Court, following the issuing of arrest warrants against them on charges of overseeing attacks on Gaza's civilian population, where their army has killed more than 44,000 people, mostly women and children, since October last year. Israeli media reported that Mr Netanyahu, now a wanted individual, received the information during his meeting with Mr Hochstein.