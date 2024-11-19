Lebanon seeks US envoy's clarity on four points before accepting ceasefire

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/live-israel-gaza-aid-trucks-un/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Lebanese officials sought clarification from visiting US envoy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2024/03/04/us-envoy-amos-hochstein-due-in-beirut-for-hezbollah-israel-ceasefire-talks/" target="_blank">Amos Hochstein</a> on Tuesday regarding four key points in a US draft proposal for a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, a source has told <i>The National</i>. The ceasefire proposal suggests a 60-day truce during which Israel would withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon within seven days in a “phased manner”, coinciding with Beirut deploying its troops to the border. Mr Hochstein said in Beirut on Tuesday there was a “real opportunity” to end the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/israels-war-on-lebanon-normalising-horror-for-children-warns-un/" target="_blank">war</a> between Hezbollah and Israel, and that a solution was “within our grasp”. He made the comments after meeting Nabih Berri, the Lebanese parliamentary Speaker who is close <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/hezbollah-israel-tel-aviv/" target="_blank">to Hezbollah</a> and has been negotiating on its behalf. "The first point concerns Israel's right to self-defence. Lebanon wants clarification on its inclusion in the draft, as this right is universally recognised and established in international norms. Why is it being framed this way in the proposal?" the source said. "There are concerns in Lebanon that Israel might exploit any military or security incident as a pretext to launch attacks. For instance, if a party – possibly even Mossad – plants a missile on the border, Israel could use it as justification under the guise of self-defence." Officials in Lebanon firmly reject any clause that Israel could use to violate Lebanese sovereignty, including via the air, as it has done in recent years. Senior Israeli officials have demanded the right to act against Hezbollah even if a deal is agreed. The second point relates to a proposed committee, which negotiators insist should be a military body led by a US general, with expanded membership to include representatives from Britain and Germany. "There are several concerns from the Lebanese side. Why a US general? An American diplomat could serve as an alternative," the source said. Lebanese officials have repeatedly said they are committed to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war and requires all armed forces except the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers to withdraw from the Lebanese side of the border with Israel. It also requires Israeli troops to withdraw from Lebanon – but the resolution was never fully implemented. The third point Lebanon sought clarification over pertains to the role of the committee. "If this committee is tasked with receiving complaints of violations and taking action, it effectively sidelines Resolution 1701 and the United Nations as the governing framework. This raises Lebanese suspicions. Lebanon prefers to retain the existing committee already in place," the source noted. Another concern involves the Lebanese army, which would bolster its presence in the south. "Under this proposal, the committee would issue instructions to the army, effectively bypassing the Lebanese government. This creates fears that the army could become a marginal force in the south, overshadowed by Unifil. Such a shift would mark a significant change to the framework of Resolution 1701," the source added. There is growing apprehension in Lebanon that these measures could "undermine the essence and objectives” of Resolution 1701. According to the source, Mr Hochstein emphasised that "an agreement is close, but it requires patience. This doesn’t mean it will happen tomorrow. The process will take time. He is now heading to Israel for further discussions. Meanwhile, Israel is continuing its military operations in the south, and Hezbollah is maintaining its actions. In this context, reports of an imminent ceasefire lack accuracy. It could take a week or two," the source concluded. Following his meetings in Beirut, Mr Hochstein said he had returned to the region "because we have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end". “This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/11/19/every-breath-in-lebanon-feels-like-a-gamble-with-fate/" target="_blank">Beirut </a>to facilitate that decision but it's ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our grasp,” he added in a short statement. Mr Hochstein, who mediated a landmark maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel in 2022, said “we have continued to narrow the gaps through the discussions over the last few weeks”. Moments after the meeting ended, Hezbollah announced that its leader Naim Qassem would give a speech later on Tuesday – before the group then stated it had been postponed. There has been renewed optimism in recent days that a ceasefire could be reached soon, driven by US efforts. Israel intensified its attacks on Lebanon in late September, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/israel-lebanon-bombing-displacement/" target="_blank">killing thousands</a> and devastating much of the country. More than 3,500 people have been killed and 1.4 million displaced since conflict broke out in the border regions last October, in parallel with Israel's war on Gaza. While Hezbollah's senior leadership has been virtually wiped out, the group continues to launch regular attacks on Israel – including hitting Tel Aviv on Monday night. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington was pushing for “full implementation” of UNSCR 1701. Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who met Mr Hochstein after his talks with Mr Berri, said the country's priority was a ceasefire, but one that preserved sovereignty over Lebanese territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament on Monday that, even with a deal, Israel would “carry out operations against Hezbollah” to keep the group from rebuilding. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/13/lebanons-historic-baalbek-city-flattened-by-israels-daily-bombardment/" target="_blank">Lebanon </a>would strongly object to such a breach of its territorial integrity, Mr Mikati told Mr Hochstein. Meanwhile, Iran reaffirmed it would not back down from supporting Hezbollah and Damascus following Israel's intensified bombing campaign in Lebanon and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/14/israeli-strikes-destroy-key-infrastructure-on-syria-lebanon-border/" target="_blank">Syria</a>. “Iran will stand by Syria and the resistance and will not back down from any assistance,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. “We appreciate the position of Damascus and President Bashar Al Assad in supporting the axis of resistance and its reception of Lebanese refugees." Mr Araghchi was speaking at a press conference with his Syrian counterpart Bassam Al Sabbagh, who was visiting the Iranian capital amid an escalation of Israeli strikes on Iran-linked targets in Damascus and other parts of Syria. The visit also coincided with Mr Hochstein’s meeting in Beirut to discuss the efforts to reach a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, which could also halt Israel’s strikes on Syria. “We held very good and positive discussions on regional developments, including Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the strong and strategic relations between the two sides," Iran's Foreign Minister said. "There is a definitive will to expand co-operation in various fields and we have stood ... and will continue to stand alongside the people and government of Syria. “The expansionist and aggressive nature of the Zionist regime, from Palestine to Lebanon and Syria, showcases its aim to undermine peace and stability in the region.”