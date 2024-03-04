US envoy Amos Hochstein due in Beirut for Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire talks

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to arrive in Beirut on Monday as part of a US-led diplomatic effort to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as fears mount over the prospect of an all-out war.

The envoy is bringing “serious ideas that could be the beginning of a lasting solution”, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab, who announced Mr Hochstein’s planned visit, told Reuters on Sunday.

Mr Hochstein’s diplomatic efforts have intensified in parallel with Israeli threats of a full-scale military operation to force Hezbollah north of Lebanon’s Litani River. Israel says it is seeking to ensure the safe return of tens of thousands of its citizens who have evacuated its northern border area.

Hezbollah has repeatedly said any halt in hostilities on the Lebanon-Israel front would be contingent on a ceasefire in Gaza. In the absence of a diplomatic solution, the Iran-backed group has indicated it is ready should Israel choose to escalate the conflict.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire since the start of the war in Gaza.

The cross-border conflict began on October 8, when Hezbollah announced the opening of the southern Lebanese front in support of its ally Hamas in Gaza. The border conflict was intended to divert Israeli troops from Gaza, where more than 30,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s onslaught.

Israel is responding to the Hamas militant group’s invasion of southern Israel on October 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed.

Israel's continuing military operations have not succeeded in its stated objective of eliminating Hamas.

Mr Bou Saab told Reuters he believed the timing of Mr Hochstein’s visit was a sign of progress in securing a Gaza truce "within the next few hours or days".

"If this happens, I believe that Hochstein's visit this time will be of great importance to follow up on the truce on our southern borders and to discuss what is needed for stability and ending the possibility of the expansion of the war with Lebanon," he said.