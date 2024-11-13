Large parts of the city, along with villages and towns across the Bekaa Valley, have been reduced to rubble in Israeli attacks. Mohamad Zanaty for The National
Large parts of the city, along with villages and towns across the Bekaa Valley, have been reduced to rubble in Israeli attacks. Mohamad Zanaty for The National

News

MENA

Lebanon's historic Baalbek city flattened by Israel's daily bombardment

Large parts of the city have been reduced to rubble in relentless attacks

Jamie Prentis
Jamie Prentis
Baalbak

November 13, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today