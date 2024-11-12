UAE sends another 40 tonnes of medical supplies to Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fmena%2F2024%2F10%2F09%2Flive-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSEbrahimi%40thenationalnews.com%7C6e03640276614dd5d86908dcead8729f%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638643462568002278%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=xQn716tBdUD%2FmHzjnxsaGsE6zt%2F%2BbP3KUq%2Fy4o2gV6M%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> on Tuesday sent its 18th aircraft to Lebanon, carrying 40 tonnes of medical supplies as part of its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/01/uae-drops-40-tonnes-of-aid-into-lebanon-with-15th-relief-plane/" target="_blank">"UAE stands with Lebanon”</a> campaign. In October, President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a> launched the UAE relief air bridge to urgently deliver essential food, medical and shelter supplies to Lebanon to help people affected by the conflict. As part of the project, the UAE is working in close collaboration with international agencies, such as the World Health Organisation, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is also involved with the aid relief programme, which is under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyr's Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations and member of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, affirmed the continued support of the UAE for the Lebanese people, to provide them with medicine and medical supplies, and to help them recover from the conflict and achieve <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/security" target="_blank">security</a> and stability. Since it was established by UAE Founding Father, the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/27/uae-president-unveils-entity-to-advance-legacy-of-founding-father-sheikh-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan</a>, the nation has been committed to providing assistance in times of crisis, such as those the region is currently witnessing. Mr Al Shamsi said that under the direction of Sheikh Mohamed, the UAE is a world leader in supporting those affected by wars, conflicts, disasters and crises. He said that as part of the UAE’s deep humanitarian commitment and its steadfast approach to providing assistance to those in need – regardless of location, circumstance, or crises – it will continue to provide essential supplies to meet the basic needs of all Lebanese people, whether in the country or refugees living abroad.