UAE drops 40 tonnes of aid into Lebanon with 15th relief plane

The UAE has sent its 15th plane carrying additional aid into Lebanon, dropping 40 tonnes of basic food and essential supplies for children. It comes as part of the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign, and brings the total amount of aid carried by aircraft up to 672 tonnes, the state news agency Wam reported. Relief efforts to support Lebanon continue via air and sea, alongside efforts to support displaced civilians in Syria. A total of 2,772 tonne of aid has been sent to both nations, 772 via air and 2,000 via sea. An aid ship from the Emirates carrying 2,000 tonnes of urgent relief aid arrived at Beirut Port last Friday. The UAE has been working in partnership with organisations including the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Children's Fund, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The campaign has also collected 1,300 tonnes of relief supplies; with donations from 24 Emirati organisations, and with the participation of thousands of volunteers across the country. Earlier this month, thousands of volunteers came together to lend Lebanon a helping hand at Dubai's second aid collection drive in as many weeks. Community-spirited residents flocked to Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City to prepare around 10,000 relief packages for people in Lebanon whose lives have been turned upside down by persistent Israeli air strikes. Organisers said at least 2,000 people arrived at the event – which ran from 9am until 1pm – in its first two hours to pack essentials such as hygiene kits, tinned food, milk and blankets. Upon the announcement of the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign earlier this month, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked the UAE for delivering the key assistance and for its continued support in a call made to President Sheikh Mohamed. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed that the Emirates remains committed to helping Lebanon during challenging times. He underlined the UAE's firm position on Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stressed the need for international efforts to cease hostilities and ensure full protection for civilians in accordance with international law.