UAE aid ship carrying 2,000 tonnes of relief arrives in Beirut to support Lebanon

An aid ship from the Emirates carrying 2,000 tonnes of urgent relief aid arrived at Beirut Port on Friday, under the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign. It is part of the country's humanitarian support to Lebanon during the continuing crisis following on from the Israel-Gaza war, state news agency Wam reported. Since October 4, 14 aircraft have been dispatched – 12 to Lebanon, and two to Syria – with the total amount of delivered aid reaching 2,610 tonnes after the ship's arrival. "The latest aid dispatched demonstrates the UAE's solidarity with the Lebanese people during the current challenging conditions," Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, said. "The ship carried 1,000 tonnes of food supplies and 1,000 tonnes of relief and shelter equipment, with the total amount of aid dispatched to date reaching 2,610 tonnes," he added. The UAE has been working in partnership with organisations including the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Children's Fund, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The campaign has also collected 1,300 tonnes of relief supplies; with donations from 24 Emirati organisations, and with the participation of thousands of volunteers across the country. On Sunday, thousands of volunteers came together to lend a helping hand to Lebanon at Dubai's second aid collection drive in as many weeks. Community-spirited residents flocked to Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City to prepare about 10,000 relief packages for people in Lebanon whose lives have been turned upside down by persistent Israeli air strikes. Organisers said at least 2,000 people arrived at the event in the first two hours – which ran from 9am until 1pm – to pack essentials such as hygiene kits, tinned food, milk and blankets. Upon the announcement of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign' earlier this month, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked the UAE for delivering the key assistance and for its continued support in a call made to President Sheikh Mohamed. Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed that the Emirates remained committed to helping Lebanon during challenging times. He underlined the UAE's firm position on Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stressed the need for international efforts to cease hostilities and ensure full protection for civilians in accordance with international law.