Thousands turn out in Dubai for latest Lebanon aid event

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Thousands of volunteers came together to lend a helping hand to war-hit Lebanon on Sunday at Dubai's second <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/19/huge-response-in-sharjah-for-uaes-aid-collection-drive-in-support-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">aid collection</a> drive in as many weeks. Community-spirited residents flocked to Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai to prepare about 10,000 relief packages for citizens whose lives have been turned upside down by persistent Israeli air strikes on their country. Organisers said at least 2,000 people had arrived in the first two hours of the event – which ran from 9am until 1pm – to pack <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/20/abu-dhabi-to-host-further-lebanon-aid-drive-on-tuesday/" target="_blank">essentials</a> such as hygiene kits, tinned food, milk, and blankets. About 4,000 people were in attendance for the first aid event at the same venue last Saturday, held as part of the nationwide “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/15/uae-to-hold-more-aid-donation-events-for-lebanon/" target="_blank">UAE Stands With Lebanon campaign</a>”, which was launched on October 8 under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed. More than 2,400 people have been killed in Lebanon as a result of the conflict since October 8, 2023, while more than one million citizens have been displaced. People of all ages and nationalities – including Lebanese residents living in the Emirates – joined forces in the spirit of solidarity. “This is my only way of contributing,” said Abir Chamas, 49, from Byblos in northern Lebanon, who has attended every aid drive since the start of the campaign. “I can’t be with my family in Lebanon, and this initiative allows me to feel connected and to help.” She said her father's side of the family is still in Lebanon, spread across different areas. “Despite being safe, they have been displaced. Some are now living in makeshift camps near a university, while others have moved in with relatives in different areas,” she said. This current conflict has stirred painful memories for Ms Chamas, bringing back the trauma she experienced during previous wars in Lebanon. “I left Lebanon in 1989, and I lived through the war back then. When this war started, all the painful and harsh memories came rushing back, but this time the difference is that with social media, the world can now see the reality of what’s happening in real-time,” she said. She said her family had lost contact with her 27-year-old cousin. “For two days, we didn’t know where he was or if he was alive. It felt like an eternity,” she said. “When we finally heard from him, it was like a huge weight had been lifted.” She expressed gratitude to the UAE for offering support to Lebanon at a time of great need. “This initiative is not just about the aid; its also about the so much love that I see – love for us as Lebanese people, and love for doing good.” The campaign has also resonated with younger volunteers, like Miral Elbanna, 9, from Jordan, who asked her mother if she could take part. “If I had the humanity to support the innocent people of Gaza before, then I must have the humanity to support the people of Lebanon, who have also done nothing wrong,” she said. Yara Al Adra, 15, from Jordan, and her friend Maryam Ibrahim, from Egypt, also 15, said they felt it was their duty to help. “It's the least we can do for them,” said Yara. “We have to help our people who are in need,” Maryam added. Maryam’s mother, Shaymaa Zakzouk, 38, from Egypt, who works in the human resources department of a legal firm in Dubai, expressed her passion for volunteering. “When my daughter Maryam told me about the campaign, I was eager to join. It’s a beautiful initiative, full of goodness and hope," she said. “I really hope for peace and security to spread across the world so that children can always live in safety and well-being.” Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, chief operating officer at Dubai Cares, hailed the overwhelming support of the public. “After the first drive, where we saw participation from around 4,000 volunteers, we received directives from the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council to organise a second event here at Expo City Dubai,” he said. “With such large crowds, we ensured smooth operations by offering preregistration and providing various time slots for volunteering, allowing people to come at their designated times without waiting for long.” He encouraged people to continue to support the initiative by donating money via the Dubai Cares website. The public can also pledge on the Emirates Red Crescent website. “This is an continuing effort, and we’ve also launched our own Dubai Cares campaign to ensure the support continues beyond this event,” said Mr Al Shehhi. The success of the second Dubai drive came after about 3,000 volunteers participated in an aid collection event at Expo Centre Sharjah on Saturday. Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will hold a fifth aid packing event on Tuesday, from 3pm to 7pm.