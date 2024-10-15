UAE to hold more aid donation events for Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The UAE will host a second round of aid collection events for Lebanon at the weekend after its humanitarian campaign received an overwhelming response in its first week. Aid collection and packing events will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah on Saturday and at Dubai Exhibition Centre on Sunday. So far, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/13/lebanon-donation-drive-uae" target="_blank">UAE Stands With Lebanon</a> initiative has raised more than Dh110 million ($30 million) since its launch. Thousands of people took part in aid events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai last weekend, and packed 450 tonnes of essential supplies for people in Lebanon whose lives have been affected by the war. UAE residents can take their donations to the Emirates Red Crescent warehouse in the Musaffah district of Abu Dhabi, its offices across the country and to warehouses operated by Dubai Humanitarian. They can also donate money to the campaign on the ERC's website or through several UAE banks affiliated with the campaign. The two-week<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/13/lebanon-donation-drive-uae/#:~:text=Aid%2Dpacking%20drives%20held%20on,major%20campaign%20across%20the%20nation&text=Thousands%20of%20people%20turned%20out,have%20been%20devastated%20by%20war." target="_blank"> </a>campaign, which began on October 8 on the directive of President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/uae-launches-philanthropic-campaign-in-solidarity-with-people-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a>, was established in a show of solidarity with the Lebanese people during the Israeli ground invasion and aerial campaign. The UAE has already sent about 375 tonnes of goods to Lebanon on nine aid flights. The UAE Stands With Lebanon will provide a humanitarian relief package worth $100 million to the country. The philanthropic campaign has drawn support from the wider community, including businesses, state news agency Wam reported. Last Monday, Sheikh Mohamed directed $30 million in aid to support displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border to escape Israeli air strikes, the UN said.