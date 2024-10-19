Huge response in Sharjah for UAE's aid collection drive in support of Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Crowds of people turned out in force at an aid collection event in Sharjah on Saturday to pack supplies for people displaced by the deadly conflict in Lebanon.

Volunteers filled the halls of Expo Centre Sharjah by early morning to pack up to 10,000 boxes of goods such as tinned food, blankets, rice, tea, dates, sugar and more at the campaign overseen by UAE Aid and Sharjah Charity International.

The community-spirited initiative, called UAE Stands With Lebanon, began at 8am and crowds of people of all ages were waiting to play their part.

“I’m half Austrian and half Lebanese, so for me it was quite important to be here,” said Robert Erich Polsterer, who was volunteering with The Big Heart Foundation. “I feel totally powerless so it was a way to help,” he said, adding he had not expected to see so many people turn up at the event.

“It is fantastic,” he said. “There are people from everywhere. I was not expecting this level of response.”

Organisers said the full number of volunteers would not be known until later in the day but thousands were expected.

“The UAE is standing with Lebanon,” said Abdalla Sultan Binkhadim, executive manager at Sharjah Charity International.

“Today, we are in Sharjah to get 10,000 packages and we have until 1pm to finish it,” said Mr Sultan Binkhadim, who said people from many nationalities had come out to show their support. “It is something from inside the people.”

The Sharjah drive and another one at Dubai Expo City comprise a second round of aid collection to support Lebanon.

Thousands of people took part in similar events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai last weekend, packing 450 tonnes of supplies for people in Lebanon whose lives have been affected by the war.

So far, the UAE Stands With Lebanon initiative has raised more than Dh110 million ($30 million) since its launch.

The two-week campaign, which began on October 8 on the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed, shows solidarity with Lebanon.

The Israeli air strikes and invasion has displaced more than 1.2 million people and killed about 2,000.

The UAE this week has sent three planes loaded with 120 tonnes of aid to assist civilians in Lebanon and Syria. So far, the UAE has sent 12 planes carrying 515 tonnes of aid to Lebanon.

