UAE sends more humanitarian aid to Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/04/uae-sets-up-lebanon-emergency-aid-programme/" target="_blank">UAE </a>has sent three planes loaded with 120 tonnes of critical aid to assist embattled civilians in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/05/how-israel-deceived-western-mediators-on-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and Syria this week. The air relief, including medical and food supplies, ambulances and shelter equipment, was delivered in co-ordination with the World Health Organisation, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. According to state news agency Wam, two planes were sent to Lebanon and one to Syria. The nationwide two-week<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/13/lebanon-donation-drive-uae/#:~:text=Aid%2Dpacking%20drives%20held%20on,major%20campaign%20across%20the%20nation&text=Thousands%20of%20people%20turned%20out,have%20been%20devastated%20by%20war." target="_blank"> </a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/13/lebanon-donation-drive-uae" target="_blank">UAE Stands With Lebanon</a> campaign was launched on October 8 under the directive of President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/uae-launches-philanthropic-campaign-in-solidarity-with-people-of-lebanon/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a> to support Lebanese people during the Israeli invasion. So far, the UAE has sent 12 planes carrying 515 tonnes of critical relief aid to Lebanon. The UAE Stands With Lebanon will provide a humanitarian relief package worth $100 million to the country, drawing support from the wider Emirates community, including businesses. Last Monday, Sheikh Mohamed directed $30 million in aid to support displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria. More than 200,000 Lebanese have fled across the border into Syria to escape Israeli air strikes, the UN said. It comes as the UAE announced a second round of aid collection events for Lebanon this weekend. Aid collection and packing events will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah on Saturday and at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai on Sunday, from 9am until 1pm on each day. So far, the UAE Stands With Lebanon campaign has raised more than Dh110 million ($30 million) since its launch. Thousands of people took part in aid events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai last weekend and packaged 450 tonnes of essential supplies for people in Lebanon whose lives have been affected by the war.