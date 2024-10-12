UAE strongly condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The UAE has "strongly condemned" an attack on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, which <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/11/un-peacekeepers-israel-lebanon/" target="_blank">resulted in injuries</a>. Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, on Saturday said that attacks on peacekeeping missions breach the principles of international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. She reaffirmed the UAE’s "steadfast position and unwavering support" for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a>, its sovereignty, its territorial integrity and the important role of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon’s peacekeeping efforts. Ms Nusseibeh also reiterated the UAE’s support of international efforts aimed at de-escalating the conflict and achieving an immediate ceasefire. She expressed the UAE’s solidarity with countries taking part in the Unifil mission, whose peacekeepers were injured, as well as her wishes for a speedy recovery to them. In the past week UN Interim Force in Lebanon positions have been fired on by invading Israeli forces, resulting in several injuries. On Thursday two Indonesian peacekeepers were wounded after falling from an observation tower, when they came under fire from Israeli forces. After Thursday's attack, two more peacekeepers were injured on Friday and another was later shot and wounded at the force's headquarters in the night, Unifil said. With Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces clashing in the conflict in southern Lebanon, the peacekeeper was "hit by gunfire due to ongoing military activity nearby", the force said on Saturday.