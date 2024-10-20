Abu Dhabi to host further Lebanon aid drive on Tuesday

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE will hold a fifth aid collection event in support of Lebanon next week as a major humanitarian campaign in solidarity with the war-hit country gathers pace.

The charitable initiative will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, from 3pm to 7pm. It is the second such event to be hosted at the venue under the UAE Stands with Lebanon campaign, which began on October 8.

A second aid packing event is taking place at Expo City Dubai on Sunday, while thousands turned out in force at Expo Centre Sharjah on Saturday. Hundreds of tonnes of essential supplies – including food, medicine and clothing – have been prepared so far.

The UAE is delivering crucial support to Lebanon as it faces deadly air strikes from Israel. More than 2,400 people have been killed in Lebanon as a result of the conflict since October 8 2023, while more than one million citizens have been displaced.

Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the board of directors at Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, said the Emirates remained committed to providing assistance to those in need around the world.

“The UAE continues its humanitarian and charitable work in various countries around the world with a view to ensure security and stability,” Mr Al Mazrouei said, in remarks shared by state news agency Wam. “This is based on the great legacy left behind by the founded, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

The UAE Stands With Lebanon initiative, directed by President Sheikh Mohamed, raised more than Dh110 million ($30 million) in its first week.

For more information on how to donate money and vital supplies, visit the Emirates Red Crescent website here.

