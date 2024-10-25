- Evacuating 2,500 Gazan children for medical assistance would take 'seven years', says WHO
- Blinken discusses Gaza with Lebanon's Prime Minister and Jordan's Foreign Minister in London
- 38 people, including women and children, killed in Israeli attacks on Khan Younis
- Five Israeli soldiers killed and 20 others wounded in southern Lebanon
- Israel arrests young Gazan journalist Abboud Battah from northern Gaza
- Three journalists killed in Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon
- At least 42,847 killed in Gaza and 2,546 in Lebanon since October 7, 2023