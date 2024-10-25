Evacuating 2,500 Gazan children for medical assistance would take 'seven years', says WHO

Blinken discusses Gaza with Lebanon's Prime Minister and Jordan's Foreign Minister in London

38 people, including women and children, killed in Israeli attacks on Khan Younis

Five Israeli soldiers killed and 20 others wounded in southern Lebanon

Israel arrests young Gazan journalist Abboud Battah from northern Gaza

Three journalists killed in Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon