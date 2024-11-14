Israeli strikes destroy key infrastructure on Syria-Lebanon border

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/13/live-us-iran-syria/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza </b></a> At least 15 people were injured and key infrastructure destroyed in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/13/israels-unrwa-ban-will-have-catastrophic-consequences-agency-head-warns/" target="_blank"> Israeli </a>air strikes on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/israel-strikes-lebanon-syria-highway/" target="_blank">Syria-Lebanon border</a> on Wednesday, according to UK-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and local media. No casualty figures were provided by state media. Roads and bridges linking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/13/lebanons-historic-baalbek-city-flattened-by-israels-daily-bombardment/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> and Syria, where<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/01/thousands-pour-into-syria-in-scramble-to-escape-israeli-assault-on-lebanon/" target="_blank"> hundreds of thousands of people</a> have fled following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/13/sixteen-killed-and-dozens-wounded-in-overnight-israeli-strikes-on-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israeli attacks </a>on Lebanon, were put out of service in a string of air strikes on the Homs countryside, according to the state-run Sana news agency, which reported “significant damage” to the area. The strikes hit bridges on the Orontes river and border roads near <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/07/bekaa-homs-hezbollah/" target="_blank">Qusayr</a>, which was bombed by Israel last week. The SOHR said last week's strikes also targeted bridges used as smuggling routes into Lebanon. Israel acknowledged the attacks on the border, a more frequent occurrence since its invasion of Lebanon last month, claiming it was targeting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/04/israel-says-it-killed-hezbollah-commander-and-palestinian-islamic-jihad-operative/" target="_blank">Hezbollah </a>smuggling routes. The Israeli army, which rarely comments on attacks on Syria, said the strikes were directed at routes used to bring weapons into Lebanon, where more than 3,300 people have been killed by Israeli attacks over the past year. While Israeli strikes on Syria predate the war in Gaza, they have significantly increased since the outbreak of the conflict October last year and an all-out war in Lebanon this September. More than half a million people, mostly Syrians, have fled from Lebanon since Israel escalated attacks on the country, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel has struck key roads used by civilians fleeing the violence, particularly in Lebanon's eastern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/30/lebanon-israel-bekaa-valley/" target="_blank">Bekaa valley,</a> where Syrian refugees have been killed, and key roads to Damascus. Five people were killed in Israeli air strikes on the towns of Bazourieh and Jumayjimah in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency NNA. The Israeli army launched strikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut for a third consecutive day on Thursday, hitting locations in the capital's southern suburbs early in the morning after a night of heavy bombardments. Smoke rose over Beirut as the strikes continued, while raids also reached southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil, where overnight bombings and artillery shelling inflicted heavy damage on buildings and residential complexes, the agency said. Lebanese authorities have not yet confirmed casualties from Thursday’s strikes. According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,300 people and wounded over 14,000 across Lebanon since last year.