UK humanitarian aid including water, food and baby formula is dropped over Gaza from an RAF plane on March 25. Ministry of Defence via Getty Images
UK humanitarian aid including water, food and baby formula is dropped over Gaza from an RAF plane on March 25. Ministry of Defence via Getty Images

News

UK

UK unveils £5m Lebanon aid package as thousands displaced by Israeli strikes

Aid will be used on medical supplies, hygiene kits, fuel for water stations, and emergency teams working in health and nutrition

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

September 25, 2024