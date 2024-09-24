Emergency workers clear the rubble after Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs. AP
Britain sends 700 troops to Cyprus as nationals told to leave Lebanon

Decision forms first stage of government's contingency plans as conflict intensifies in Lebanon

Soraya Ebrahimi
September 24, 2024