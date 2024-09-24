Prime Minister Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria after delivering his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference. Getty
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is joined on stage by his wife Victoria after delivering his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference. Getty

News

UK

Keir Starmer urges Israel and Lebanon to 'pull back from the brink'

Prime Minister devotes part of Labour Party conference speech to Middle East crisis

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding
Labour Party Conference, Liverpool

September 24, 2024