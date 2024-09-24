The Palestinian flag flies over UN headquarters in New York. The case for recognition of the State of Palestine can be easily made without referencing the Gaza war. EPA
UK recognition of Palestine could help save Israel from the abyss

Susie Becher
Alon Liel
Ilan Baruch

September 24, 2024