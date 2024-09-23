Rami Mortada, right, and Hamish Falconer. Victoria Pertusa / The National
Rami Mortada, right, and Hamish Falconer. Victoria Pertusa / The National

News

UK

UK's Middle East minister warns region at moment of great peril

Hamish Falconer tells The National event that attacks in Lebanon can result in further escalation

Damien McElroy
Damien McElroy

September 23, 2024