UK's Middle East minister warns region at moment of great peril

The UK is aligning its Lebanon and Gaza policies by calling for an immediate end to Israeli operations, Hamish Falconer, the British government's junior Middle East Minister, told an event sponsored by The National at the Labour Party conference. Mr Falconer said the UK government believed the only way civilians on both sides could return to a normal life was a diplomatic solution. He was responding to comments from Lebanese ambassador to the UK Rami Mortada on Israeli air strikes. "Just as we have been calling since we were a new government, for a ceasefire in Gaza, we are also now calling for a ceasefire over the blue line," he said. "This is clearly a moment of great peril for the region and I agree with the ambassador that there is a risk of contagion." Mr Mortada called on those with influence over the Israeli government to use it. Regional stability was at stake after the latest round of strikes, he added. Speaking at the event on the future of the Middle East, organised by the Labour Middle East Council, he said Israel needed to "understand that there are consequences for violations". He accused the Israeli government of putting the country "on a continual path of war". "It's clear that the Israelis have decided to enter a new phase of violence towards Lebanon," he said. "Since last night, Lebanon has been subjected to carpet bombing throughout the Lebanese territory. The death toll as of five minutes ago is around 300 slaughtered by Israeli airstrikes, and the overwhelming majority civilians, including women and children. "It's clear that it's an indiscriminate campaign of airstrikes added to a very threatening rhetoric coming out from Israel." Mr Falconer said he feared a further deterioration in the region would cause issues that impact not just the people of the region but also have a global trade and security impact. "These issue are felt not just on the doorstep of the region but globally, both in relation to breaches of norms, trade flows and obviously here it is a matter of real consequence to the British people what happens in the Middle East."