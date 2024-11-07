Israel strikes southern Beirut after 40 people killed in Bekaa valley attacks

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/07/live-lebanon-israel-beirut/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/05/israel-intelligence-leak-could-spark-political-earthquake-for-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Israel </a>struck <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/01/israel-strikes-southern-beirut-suburbs-after-asking-residents-to-leave/" target="_blank">Beirut’s</a> southern suburbs overnight, hours after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/yoav-gallant-israel-netanyahu/" target="_blank">Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/can-donald-trumps-influence-over-netanyahu-end-war-in-the-middle-east/" target="_blank">US president-elect Donald Trump </a>spoke about Washington's support for Israel and action against the “Iranian threat”. A series of nine “violent raids” were conducted on seven different areas across the southern suburbs, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/20/israel-strikes-lebanon-after-netanyahu-vows-revenge-for-drone-attack/" target="_blank">Haret Hreik</a> and Burj Al Barjaneh, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported. Plumes of smoke and orange flashes lit up the night sky over the densely-populated area. The attacks came as the Wednesday death toll from Israeli attacks on eastern Lebanon climbed to 40, with dozens of others wounded. The updated toll was released overnight by the health ministry, which said the search for missing people is still under way across the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/31/nineteen-people-killed-in-israeli-strikes-on-lebanons-baalbek/" target="_blank">Baalbek-Hermel</a> region. The deadliest single attack was in Nasiriyah, where 16 people were killed and 17 others wounded. Nine people were also killed and 15 wounded in a strike on Baalbek city, with casualties confirmed in several other strikes across the Bekaa valley. More than 3,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes across Lebanon since the outbreak of cross-border fighting in October last year, which Israel escalated in September into all-out war and a subsequent<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/01/israel-ground-invasion-lebanon/" target="_blank"> ground invasion</a> of the south. Entire villages have been destroyed and more than 1.3 million people <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/05/israel-buffer-zone-lebanon-ceasefire/" target="_blank">displaced </a>across the country, with the south and eastern Bekaa valley particularly hard-hit by the Israeli army. Israel has claimed it is targeting the Iran-backed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/03/israel-expands-strikes-against-hezbollah-to-lebanons-northern-border-with-syria/" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a> militant group, which has launched rockets, drones and anti-tank missiles at Israel and its military positions in support of Palestinians in Gaza. On Wednesday, army chief Herzi Halevi said Israel must plan to "expand and deepen" its invasion of southern Lebanon "alongside diplomatic efforts" to reach a ceasefire agreement. Hours later, Mr Netanyahu and Mr Trump discussed the "Iranian threat," the Israeli PM's office said in a statement, saying both leaders "agreed to work together for Israel's security". Mr Trump was closely allied with Israel during his last presidency, moving the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/mena/how-life-in-jerusalem-has-changed-since-donald-trump-s-embassy-move-1.843961" target="_blank">US embassy</a> to Jerusalem, and defunding UNRWA, among other moves. During his recent election campaign, the former president touted himself as Israel's strongest ally, going so far as to say Biden should let Israel "finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza.