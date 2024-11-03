Israel expands strikes against Hezbollah to Lebanon's northern border with Syria

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

An Israeli strike destroyed a bridge in the upper reaches of northern Lebanon, official media said on Sunday, in an expansion of an air campaign against Hezbollah supply lines from Syria.

Lebanon's National News Agency said that one child was killed in the attack on Akroum, in Akkar governorate, on the border with Syria. The attack destroyed a bridge linking the rugged area with the interior of Lebanon, local sources said.

Mohammad Yehia, a parliamentarian representing the mostly Sunni region, said the attack late on Saturday was part of Israeli's objective of "cutting off Lebanese areas from each other, and from the outside [world]". Historically, Akkar has been part of a lawless arc comprising northern and eastern Lebanese areas on the border with Syria, where smuggling of drugs, weapons and other contraband has been rife.

Mr Yehia called for "holding on to national unity". Sectarian tensions in Lebanon have risen since Hezbollah, a Shiite armed group supported by Iran that has members in parliament but operates outside the control of state authorities, started attacks on northern Israel in October last year. The Hezbollah-Israel war, the second since 2006, started a day after Hamas, another militant group supported by Iran, killed 1,200 people in an incursion into south Israel from Gaza on October 7. Israel retaliated with a military offensive in Gaza that is now in its 13th month.

Israel has carried out extensive air strikes in the Bekaa Valley, which is adjacent to Akkar, since launching an all-out offensive against Hezbollah in later September, after a year of limited exchanges across Lebanon's southern border.

Earlier that month, Israel reportedly sent its special forces into Syria to destroy an Iranian-controlled weapons development facility in Masyaf, a city in Hama province. The raid ushered in a concerted campaign to cut off Hezbollah weapon deliveries from Iran, focused on areas along the border between Lebanon and central Syria. Among the targets has been the Syrian city of Qusayr and its countryside, a Hezbollah stronghold near Akroum.

The Qusayr area has increasingly served as a supply route since Hezbollah captured the city from rebels fighting the Syrian army and allied pro-Iranian militia in 2013, security officials in the Middle East said. Hezbollah poured militiamen and hardware into Syria shortly after the 2011 revolt against President Bashar Al Assad.

During the course of the ensuing civil war, Hezbollah, along with Iraqi militias, became the enforcers of an Iranian-controlled corridor running across Syria from Iraq to Lebanon. Israel has struck targets in the corridor hundreds of times in the last decade.

The attack on Akroum was followed overnight by an Israeli strike on the Jusiya border crossing south of Qusayr, Telegram groups run by loyalists of Mr Al Assad said, without mentioning any casualties.

On Thursday, Israeli war planes struck a road and workshops in Qusayr, residents said on WhatsApp groups. Syrian media quoted a military official as saying Israel targeted residential buildings.

Precision missiles and drones, developed and assembled at Iranian-run sites in central Syria, have been flowing across the border to Hezbollah, Syrian opposition sources said, adding that Iraqi militias are involved in delivering the parts from Iran.

Iran has launched what it describes as a multi-front war by its proxies against Israel, in response to the war in Gaza. But Hezbollah has said in the recent weeks that it would accept a ceasefire with Israel even if the Gaza war continues, in a reversal of its previous stance.

The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a collection of Iran-backed armed groups, said it had launched drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied area of the Golan Heights and on the Jordan Valley on the weekend. There were no reports of casualties, or any confirmation that the drones had reached their targets. They would need to pass over Jordan to do so.

In the past several weeks, Jordanian authorities have reported instances of drones falling in various areas of the country, warning people to stay away from the objects and to report any new occurrences. But officials have not said whether the drones were brought down by air defences, or who launched them.

Jordanian troops on Sunday foiled attempts by "several groups of smugglers" to infiltrate the kingdom's northern border with Syria, according to a military official quoted by state media. One smuggler was killed when the army engaged with the infiltrators at dawn, he said, without giving details.

Jordan has accused the Syrian military and its Iran-aligned militia allies of complicity in the cross border drug trafficking, especially of the amphetamine Captagon, which Arab security officials says constitutes a major source of financing for Tehran's allies in Syria and Lebanon. Mr Al Assad has denied that any official Syrian involvement.

