The site of an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Gouraud Barracks neighbourhood in Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek on Tuesday. AFP
The site of an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Gouraud Barracks neighbourhood in Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek on Tuesday. AFP

News

MENA

Israeli strikes in Syria target Hezbollah-linked weapons production and supply routes

Overnight strikes were carried out alongside attacks across the border in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, a Hezbollah stronghold

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

October 29, 2024