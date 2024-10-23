Mohammed Hamsho in the People's Assembly, from which he has been removed. Photo: People's Assembly of Syria
Mohammed Hamsho in the People's Assembly, from which he has been removed. Photo: People's Assembly of Syria

News

MENA

Syrian tycoon Mohammed Hamsho ejected from parliament

Mr Hamsho is a central figure in Assad regime's business network and was previously seen as untouchable

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

October 23, 2024