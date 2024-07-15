People protesting outside police headquarters in the centre of Suweida city, south-western Syria, on Monday. AFP
People protesting outside police headquarters in the centre of Suweida city, south-western Syria, on Monday. AFP

News

MENA

Syria holds election for pro-Assad parliament amid boycott in south

One man was wounded as security forces fired at a protest in Suweida

author image
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Jordan

15 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Southern boycott as Syria holds election for pro-Assad parliament

'I want to become more beautiful,' says Gazan girl who lost her jaw in air strike

UK expected to restore UNRWA funding within days

Tunisian Ultras threaten protests over reduced sentences in Laabidi case

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space