People inspect the site of an air strike on Damascus as Israel steps up raids on Syrian targets. EPA
People inspect the site of an air strike on Damascus as Israel steps up raids on Syrian targets. EPA

News

MENA

Israeli raids on Syria intensify in pursuit of Hezbollah supply lines

The Israeli military is upping pressure in an attempt to prevent Syria becoming another active front in the fighting

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

October 08, 2024