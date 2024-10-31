Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike on Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek. AFP
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli air strike on Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek. AFP

News

MENA

Nineteen people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek

Attacks come after thousands fled the city after displacement order

Holly Johnston
Holly Johnston

October 31, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Nineteen people have been killed in the latest Israeli air strikes on Lebanon's eastern Baalbek-Hermel region on Thursday, as intense attacks continued.

Eleven people, including three women, were killed in a strike on Baalbek's Salibi farm, the National News Agency said, with three wounded people admitted to intensive care. Eight others were killed in a strike on the town of Bednayel. On Wednesday, the Israeli army issued an eviction order for the city of Baalbek and two surrounding towns. Mayor Mustafa Al Chal told The National that most residents had already fled to areas north of Baalbek.

The latest attacks came as civil defence teams searched for victims of Israeli strikes under the rubble across Baalbek, including in the wreckage of a family home destroyed in Ras Al Ain. Volunteers recovered the bodies of a husband and wife after a five-hour search, NNA reported, with the operation expected to resume on Thursday as rescuers look for their child.

Israel has said it is striking Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has vowed to continue attacks against Israel over the war in Gaza. Delivering his first speech on Wednesday, new Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, who replaced Hassan Nasrallah after he was killed in an Israeli air strike in September, said the group will continue its “war plan”.

Pledging to follow his predecessor's agenda “in all aspects”, Qassem hinted at further attacks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose private residence was attacked by a drone earlier this month.

“The enemy must know that its bombing of our villages and cities will not make us retreat, and the resistance is strong and was able to deliver a drone to Netanyahu’s room,” he said. “Netanyahu survived this time, but perhaps his time has not yet come,” he added, saying the group “will not beg” for a ceasefire.

While Israel has regularly struck Lebanon since cross-border hostilities began on October 8 last year, it intensified attacks last month, launching a campaign of air strikes that have displaced more than a million people, sent hundreds of thousands fleeing into Syria, and destroyed villages. It launched a subsequent ground invasion on October 1.

Lebanon's eastern Bekaa valley, including the Baalbek area, has been particularly hard-hit by Israeli attacks. On Monday, air strikes killed about 67 people and wounded at least 120 across the Baalbek-Hermel region in the “most violent day” for the area since the war began.

In a visit to a hospital treating the wounded, locals told The National that the Israeli army rarely issues warnings before bombing areas in Baalbek, unlike in other parts of the country.

The strikes have left many villages abandoned, others overcrowded with displaced families and survivors including children suffering from third-degree burns and other severe wounds.

Updated: October 31, 2024, 5:43 AM