Drone launched at Benjamin Netanyahu's home in central Israel

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A drone was launched at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the central town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said, but he was not a home and there were no casualties in the attack.

“A UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] was launched toward the Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea. The Prime Minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident,” Mr Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

The Israeli military had earlier reported that a drone launched from Lebanon had hit a building, without providing further details. It was unclear whether the structure hit was Mr Netanyahu's home. Two other drones that crossed into Israeli territory were intercepted, it added.

The Israeli army said 35 projectiles were launched and most of them were intercepted as sirens also sounded in Haifa, Nahariya, Ras Naqoura and other settlements in northern Israel. Israeli media reported that two people were lightly injured from shrapnel in Haifa. Footage from the scene also showed a damaged car.

The drone attack was not claimed by Lebanese group Hezbollah, nor by any other militant group. Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since October last year but Israeli attacks on Lebanon have intensified over the past two months, culminating in a ground invasion of the south of the country.

Hezbollah on Friday said it was entering a new phase in its fight against invading Israeli forces. A day earlier, Mr Netanyahu had vowed to keep up Israel's war which has expanded from fighting Hamas in Gaza to pursuing Hezbollah in Lebanon.

His remarks came after Israel announced it had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in southern Gaza. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Mr Sinwar's death would not halt the resistance against Israel and the group “will stay alive”.

“The loss of Yahya Sinwar is painful for the Resistance Front. But this front didn’t halt its progress in the wake of the martyrdoms of eminent figures. Similarly, it won’t falter with Sinwar’s martyrdom either,” Mr Khamenei said on X. “Hamas is alive and will stay alive.”

Lebanon's Health Ministry on Saturday said at least two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car in Jounieh, north of Beirut. This would mark the first Israeli attack on the area in the recent escalation.

