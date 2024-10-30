Dozens killed and injured in Israeli air strikes on south Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least 14 people were killed and about 60 injured in Israeli attacks on south Lebanon overnight, in areas that had largely been spared from Israel's bombings until it escalated its war on Lebanon six weeks ago.

Eight people were killed and 21 injured in the attack on Sarafand, just below south Lebanon's largest city of Sidon. In Sidon, separate attacks killed six and injured 37, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

More than 2,700 people have been killed, and another 12,592 have been wounded, according to the Health Ministry. About 1.4 million have also been displaced in the year-long conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, with the largest number of casualties in the last six weeks.

Israel's attacks have caused widespread destruction across Lebanon, particularly in the south, the capital Beirut and in the Bekaa Valley neighbouring Syria. It also began a land invasion of southern Lebanon but progress has been slow amid resistance from Hezbollah fighters.

The state run National News Agency said on Tuesday that Israeli tanks entered the outskirts of the village of Khiam, the deepest their ground invasion into south Lebanon has reached since it started last month. It reported that a large number of tanks belonging to the Israeli army entered the eastern outskirts of Khiam about 6km from the border with Israel.

Hezbollah said it destroyed two tanks using guided missiles and targeted Israeli troops south and south-west of Khiam with rockets and artillery.

NNA said Israeli forces carried out a series of air attacks on Khiam later on Tuesday and launched a large-scale sweep “using heavy and medium weaponry”.

The attacks on Tuesday come a day after Israel Israeli air strikes killed at least 67 people and wounded at least 120 more across the Baalbek-Hermel region in the Bekaa Valley on Monday in the “most violent day” for the area since the war began.

