Will the ensuing relationship between Donald Trump, US president-elect, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prove pivotal in ending Middle East violence? AFP
Can Donald Trump's influence over Netanyahu end war in the Middle East?

President-elect seen widely as having more sway than his US Democrat rivals over the Israeli leader

Lizzie Porter
Jerusalem

November 06, 2024