Donald Trump claims 'magnificent victory' in 2024 US election

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> 

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> claimed victory in the race for the White House early on Wednesday after capturing critical swing states to leave Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> staring at defeat. Mr Trump declared a "magnificent victory for the American people" as he addressed cheering Republican supporters in Florida, vowing his administration-in-waiting is "going to help our country heal". He promised he would “not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America.” Victories for Mr Trump in the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Georgia, which supported President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> in 2020, and North Carolina took him to 267 electoral votes as counts around the country showed a swing to the right. Ms Harris had 214, with 270 needed for victory. Partial results showed Mr Trump leading in all the remaining swing states, giving the Harris campaign few grounds to hope for a comeback with almost 90 per cent of votes counted in Wisconsin. Mr Trump is set to be the second president in American history, after Grover Cleveland, to serve non-consecutive terms. The Democratic campaign had pinned its fading hopes on the three Midwest battlegrounds before the Associated Press declared Pennsylvania for Mr Trump at about 2am local time. Ms Harris failed to appear at an election night event in Washington. Meanwhile, the Republicans won control of the US Senate by taking previously Democratic-held seats in West Virginia and Ohio, ensuring a conservative sway over the next president's cabinet, policies and potential Supreme Court nominations. The battle for the House of Representatives remained undecided. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the first foreign leaders to hail a Trump victory, saying a second term would be a "powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America". Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another right-wing ally of Mr Trump, called it a "much-needed victory for the world", while French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "ready to work together". Mr Trump touted support from Muslim voters and Arab Americans during his victory speech, after signs of the voter base abandoning Democrats over the Israel-Gaza war. He hailed his voter coalition as coming from "all corners". "We’ve built the biggest, the broadest, the most unified coalition. Young and old, men and women, rural and urban. We had them all helping us tonight," he said. "Union, non-union, African American, Hispanic American, Asian American, Arab American, Muslim American. We had everybody and it was beautiful, it was a historic realignment, uniting citizens of all backgrounds around a common core of common sense." The returns fuelled optimism among Republicans. Senator John Cornyn said he looked forward to "working with our new conservative majority to make America great again". Exit polls suggested huge gains for Mr Trump among Latino voters since 2020. The traditionally Democratic voting bloc favoured Ms Harris by a margin of only 53 per cent to 45 per cent, according to an NBC survey, narrower than in recent elections. Mr Trump was polling at only 32 per cent among Latinos in 2020. A CNN poll, which included early and in-person voters, showed that 72 per cent of the electorate were angry or dissatisfied, while 58 per cent disapproved of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Mr Biden</a>'s presidency. Only 26 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied or enthusiastic about the way things are going in the US. An exit poll by NBC showed that 35 per cent of voters said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/10/28/harris-trump-deltapoll/" target="_blank">state of democracy</a> mattered most to their vote – more than the economy, at 31 per cent. Millions of voters had headed to polling stations on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/election-day-2024-voting-polls-open/" target="_blank">election day</a>, some waiting in long queues while others went through quickly. About 82 million people voted early. Mr Trump cast his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, saying in a post on his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank">Truth Social</a> network that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-elections/2024/11/04/us-election-2024-when-dates-how-results/" target="_blank">election day</a> “will be the most important day in American history”. While there was a general sense of calm in most places, law enforcement officials were on high alert for interference. The FBI warned of bomb threats at polling stations in “multiple” US states, saying none were credible but that many appeared to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/23/iran-russia-china-disinformation-influence-kamala-harris-donald-trump-microsoft/" target="_blank">originate in Russia</a>. The agency urged the public to “remain vigilant”. Voting was extended at some Georgia polling stations after fake bomb <a href="http://threats.republican/" target="_blank">threats. Republican</a> leaders have fuelled alarm over the possibility of vote fraud and concern over potential civil unrest is high, following the US Capitol riot in early 2021. Ms Harris, meanwhile, said on Monday she had already mailed her ballot to California. She helped at a phone bank hosted by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, where she thanked volunteers for their work on the campaign. "This truly represents the best of who we are,” Ms Harris told the supporters making calls. Her Republican rival, meanwhile, urged voters in a video posted to social media to "stay on line". "Vote – we're going to win it big," he said in the video, posted on X. Mr Trump, who claimed for years that the 2020 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/electoral-college-what-map/" target="_blank">election</a> was stolen from him and has said the only way Ms Harris will win is if Democrats “cheat”, posted an unsubstantiated claim on his Truth Social platform that there was “massive CHEATING in Philadelphia”. City leadership said in response that there is “no truth to this allegation”. He also said that there was “law enforcement coming” to address the alleged voter fraud, but the Philadelphia Police Department told CNN that it was not aware of what Mr Trump was referring to. As the results rolled in, the Trump campaign held watch parties at Mar-a-Lago as well as an event centre in Palm Beach. The Harris campaign, meanwhile, hosted an event at the Vice President's alma mater, Howard University, in Washington. Following signs of Mr Trump's commanding lead, the university's president announced that Ms Harris would not be speaking at the event.