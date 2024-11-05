US election 2024: American voters head to polls - in pictures

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> Polls have opened in America's knife-edge presidential election, with voters on the East Coast among the first to deliver their verdict early on Tuesday. The first polling stations began to receive voters at 5am Eastern Time (2pm Abu Dhabi time) in Vermont. In a staggered start, voting began in parts of Virginia, New York and Maine from 6am local time. While more than 80 million Americans have cast their ballots before November 5, mainly by post, the frenetic last-ditch campaigning by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris showed how much remained at stake ahead of election day itself. Balloting continues throughout the day until the first polling stations close at 6pm in Indiana and Kentucky (3am UAE time). The first results from battleground states will start to come in after polls close in Georgia at 7pm and North Carolina at 7.30pm. Voting ends in Pennsylvania at 8pm. Some states have introduced measures to speed up the counting of votes after a nail-biting 2020 election took five days to be called for Democrat Joe Biden.