Donald Trump secures stunning White House comeback with 2024 US election win

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> sealed victory in the US presidential election early on Wednesday, defeating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> to win back the White House. The Republican candidate triumphed in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/swing-states-us-election-2024-battleground/" target="_blank">swing states</a> of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina to secure the 270 votes needed for victory in the Electoral College. He led in the remaining battlegrounds of Michigan, Arizona and Nevada where votes were still being counted on Wednesday. In a victory speech in Florida, Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/donald-trump-election-results-victory-2024/" target="_blank">Trump hailed a "magnificent victory</a> for the American people" as he vowed his administration would "help our country heal". Current Vice President Ms Harris did not appear at a campaign event in Washington and neither she nor President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> have so far addressed supporters. Mr Trump clinched victory shortly after 5.30am Eastern Time when the Associated Press projected he would win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes, snuffing out the Harris campaign's last hopes. He led by almost five million votes in the national tally. On a dramatic election night: Aged 78, Mr Trump will be the oldest US president to be sworn in when he takes the oath of office on January 20. Returning to power after his 2017 to 2021 term, he follows in the footsteps of Grover Cleveland to become the second US president to serve two non-consecutive terms. He will also become the first president to have been convicted on criminal charges and still faces charges in two other federal cases. Besides surviving two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/14/a-dangerous-moment-for-america-after-trump-assassination-attempt/" target="_blank">assassination attempts</a> in Pennsylvania <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/16/trump-assassination-attempt-florida/" target="_blank">and Florida</a>, he campaigned throughout a busy legal year, juggling court cases in several states and in Washington. Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance declared it the "greatest political comeback in American history" by Mr Trump, whose first term ended in disgrace after his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn an election defeat. As vice president, Ms Harris will have to certify her defeat when the same joint session of Congress takes place in January to finalise the results. Her backers had hoped for a surge in female support driven by a push for abortion rights but it failed to materialise in exit polls. Instead, Mr Trump's vote share was up 13 points among Hispanic voters, according to an Edison Research survey, turning what was once a potent Democratic voter base into a more even split. A late row over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/27/trump-madison-square-garden-rally/" target="_blank">a Trump backer insulting Puerto Ricans at a rally</a> proved another false hope for the Harris campaign. The shift in Latino support, along with a slight narrowing in the still overwhelmingly Democratic black vote, helped Mr Trump romp to victory in his adopted home state of Florida, win Georgia and North Carolina and take the lead in Nevada and Arizona, leaving Ms Harris reliant on a trio of Midwest states. Harris campaign director Jen O'Malley Dillon insisted in an email to campaign staff that "we feel good about what we're seeing" in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. But Pennsylvania was declared for Mr Trump at about 2am local time, by which time the Harris election night party had turned to dejection in Washington. "You won't hear from the Vice President tonight but you will hear from her tomorrow," Cedric Richmond, a co-chairman of the Harris campaign Harris campaign co-chair, told disappointed guests. Mr Trump's victory in Wisconsin thwarted the last hopes of a comeback in Democratic stronghold counties. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the first foreign leaders to hail a Trump victory, saying a second term would be a "powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America". Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another right-wing ally of Mr Trump, called it a "much-needed victory for the world", while French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "ready to work together". Among those celebrating in Florida were Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X who vowed to cut the size of the US government if he is given a role in a Trump administration, and former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mr Musk welcomed the results as a "crystal clear mandate for change". Mr Trump faces federal charges that he allegedly tried to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/02/us-prosecutors-unveil-new-details-of-trumps-alleged-bid-to-overturn-election-loss/" target="_blank">subvert election results in 2020</a>, when he lost to Mr Biden. It is expected that as president he will shut down this investigation. The election was at times <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/17/this-us-election-has-become-a-referendum-on-american-democracy/" target="_blank">viewed as a "referendum on American democracy"</a>, with Mr Trump suggesting the US Constitution <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/12/04/trump-calls-for-us-constitution-to-be-terminated/" target="_blank">should be "terminated"</a> and former staffers <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/24/harris-trump-john-kelly-hitler/" target="_blank">saying he is a "fascist"</a> with dictator-like aims. Ms Harris tried to counter Mr Trump with messages of protecting democracy, women's rights and inclusion. While the Vice President enjoyed a surge in popularity <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/22/joe-biden-steps-down-election-kamala-harris/" target="_blank">after Mr Biden stepped aside</a>, she struggled in media appearances to connect with voters, to separate herself from Mr Biden and to present her own policies clearly. Mr Trump, meanwhile, focused on illegal immigration and plans to correct what he has called the failure of the Biden administration on the economy. More than 82 million voters sent in ballots in the days and weeks leading up to election day on November 5. Ms Harris <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/29/us-election-poll-data-middle-east-voters/" target="_blank">faced challenges</a> over her role in the Biden administration and its support for Israel while the civilian death toll grew and the humanitarian crisis worsened in Gaza and Lebanon. Mr Trump has promised to end the war in Gaza. He <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/22/donald-trump-arab-americans-election/" target="_blank">tried to attract</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/30/trump-north-carolina-harris-voting/?arena_mid=neYNHmOg9p8BuiEkEDDk" target="_blank">sometimes successfully</a>, the support of Muslim and Arab-Americans in the last weeks of his campaign, despite having enacted the so-called Muslim ban in his first presidency. He hinted last year that he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/10/17/trump-muslim-ban-gaza/" target="_blank">would introduce a new Muslim ban of sorts</a> and bar refugees from Gaza. Mr Trump has also presented himself <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/26/trump-netanyahu-visit-florida/" target="_blank">as strongly pro-Israel</a> and it remains to be seen how the situation in the Middle East would change with him in the White House. The US Congress will certify the election results in its special joint session on January 6, 2025, with the presidential inauguration for Mr Trump to be held on January 20. The White House last month said Mr Biden would be present at the inauguration, despite Mr Trump not appearing at his in January 2021.