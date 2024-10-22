Donald Trump, who has been holding rallies in the battleground state of Michigan, has been trying to court Arab-American voters. Reuters
Trump takes advantage of Harris weakness as he reaches out to Arab Americans in final US election stretch

New poll shows Donald Trump holds slight edge over Kamala Harris among likely Arab-American voters

Jihan Abdalla
Washington

October 22, 2024