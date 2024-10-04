Najah Harb waves a Lebanese flag above her head as hundreds gather for a rally in support of Lebanon in Dearborn, Michigan. AP
'It has hit home for all of us': Lebanese Americans fear for loved ones amid Israeli invasion

In the heart of Arab America, it Is difficult to find a family not affected by the escalating conflict

Jihan Abdalla
Washington

October 04, 2024