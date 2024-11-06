With all three branches of government on his side, president-elect Donald Trump would have sweeping powers. AFP
With all three branches of government on his side, president-elect Donald Trump would have sweeping powers. AFP

Donald Trump set to take office with almost unchecked power

From climate change to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, the president-elect will make his presence felt worldwide

Willy Lowry
Thomas Watkins

November 06, 2024