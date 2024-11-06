Supporters of Republican candidate Dave McCormick celebrate at a watch party in Pennsylvania on the night the party won back control of the Senate. Reuters
Republicans take control of US Senate with 2024 election gains

Democrats lose majority in chamber as Ohio and West Virginia seats fall to Republican candidates

Tim Stickings
November 06, 2024