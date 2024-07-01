Supreme Court rules Donald Trump has some presidential immunity

A divided US Supreme Court on Monday ruled that former president Donald Trump is able to claim presidential immunity to avoid prosecution for some of his actions in seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power requires that a former president have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his opinion.

“At least with respect to the president’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute. As for his remaining official actions, he is also entitled to immunity.

“At the current stage of proceedings in this case, however, we need not and do not decide whether that immunity must be absolute, or instead whether a presumptive immunity is sufficient.”

The court was divided 6-3 on the case, which focuses on whether Trump is immune from prosecution for his role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol.

The Supreme Court has directed US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to assess whether core aspects of the indictment are official acts and therefore shielded from immunity or are not official acts and therefore potentially subject to prosecution.

The decision has effectively extended the delay in the Washington criminal case, all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

Those include, among other things, Trump’s hectoring of Mike Pence – who was vice president at the time – not to certify the electoral votes, a core feature of the four-count indictment.

Mr Roberts also wrote that "in dividing official from unofficial conduct, courts may not inquire into the president’s motives ... nor may courts deem an action unofficial merely because it allegedly violates a generally applicable law".

"Otherwise, presidents would be subject to trial on 'every allegation that an action was unlawful', depriving immunity of its intended effect," he wrote.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said: “The court now confronts a question it has never had to answer in the nation’s history: whether a former president enjoys immunity from federal criminal prosecution. The majority thinks he should, and so it invents an atextual, ahistorical and unjustifiable immunity that puts the president above the law.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said in her own dissenting opinion: “The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world.

“When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution. Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organises a military coup to hold on to power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune.”

Trump celebrated the decision on his Truth Social platform, calling it a "big win for our constitution and our democracy".

"PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump wrote.

The case was brought to the Supreme Court in October, with Trump's legal team arguing that he was entitled to immunity against federal charges over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election because he was president at the time.

Former presidents have immunity from prosecution for official acts, which extends to after they leave office – and that the election interference indictment he faces should be dismissed, according to Trump's legal team.

They had asked the judge overseeing the case to toss out the indictment, arguing that prosecutors had charged Trump for advocating “election integrity” and that his actions were “at the heart of his official responsibilities as president”.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who brought criminal charges against Trump in Washington over his alleged actions in the lead-up to the Capitol insurrections, by thousands of his supporters as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s win, has said only sitting presidents can claim immunity from prosecution.

Trump has also been hit with federal charges in Florida as well as state charges in Georgia. In late May, he was convicted in New York of falsifying business records connected to a hush-money scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Social media ruling

In a somewhat related case, the court also kept a hold on efforts in Texas and Florida to limit how Facebook, TikTok, X, YouTube and other social media platforms regulate content posted by their users, the Associated Press reported.

The justices returned the cases to lower courts in challenges from trade associations for the companies.

While the details vary, both laws aimed to address conservative complaints that the social media companies were liberal-leaning and censored users based on their viewpoints, especially on the political right.

At issue was whether the First Amendment protects the editorial discretion of the social media platforms and prohibits governments from forcing companies to publish content against their will.

The companies have said that without such discretion - including the ability to block or remove content or users, prioritise certain posts over others or include additional context - their websites would be overrun with spam, bullying, extremism and hate speech.

The cases are among several this term in which the justices are wrestling with standards for free speech in the digital age.

The Florida and Texas laws were signed by Republican governors in the months following decisions by Facebook and Twitter, now X, to cut then-president Trump off over his posts related to the US Capitol riot.