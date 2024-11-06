Who could serve in Donald Trump’s cabinet?

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/us-election-results-2024-live-donald-trump-won/"><b>US election</b></a> Donald Trump reclaimed the White House on Wednesday after a divisive campaign marked by harsh rhetoric, two assassination attempts and a last-minute challenge from Kamala Harris, who replaced President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> in July. President-elect Trump will soon begin appointing senior figures to his cabinet and administration. Top candidates are already emerging for critical roles in foreign policy, defence and treasury. Richard Grenell is among Mr Trump's closest foreign policy advisers. During the President-elect's first four-year term, he served as acting director of national intelligence and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/grenell-is-tearing-up-the-diplomatic-playbook-as-the-true-voice-of-the-us-administration-1.737641" target="_blank">US ambassador to Germany</a>. A former aide to former ambassador John Bolton, Mr Grenell's private dealings with foreign leaders and often caustic personality have made him the focus of several controversies, a fact that might make another Senate confirmation process a challenge, depending on the composition of the upper chamber. However, he is considered a leading contender for secretary of state or national security adviser. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/al-jazeera-channel-forced-to-register-as-foreign-agent-in-us-1.1078544" target="_blank">Marco Rubio,</a> a US senator from Florida and 2016 Republican presidential candidate, is also considered a contender for secretary of state. He was listed as a possible running mate for Mr Trump this year and has served on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and as the senior Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Former CIA director and secretary of state Mike Pompeo is regarded as a leading candidate to take charge at the Pentagon or other high-level national security, intelligence or diplomatic positions. Mr Pompeo, who briefly considered a primary challenge to Mr Trump but refrained, has since restored ties with the President-elect. Known for his strong support of Ukraine, Mr Pompeo's stance diverges from the majority of Mr Trump’s senior advisers. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, a Harvard-educated US Army veteran, is a leading candidate for secretary of defence. Highly regarded by Trump donors, Mr Cotton was also considered a dark-horse candidate for Mr Trump’s vice-presidential candidate this year. Known for his strongly hawkish views, he is one of the few Republicans who consistently supports military aid for Ukraine. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2020/06/13/thomas-barrack-talks-about-president-trump/" target="_blank">Thomas Barrack</a>, an American-Lebanese billionaire, a longtime ally of Mr Trump. Mr Barrack, who chaired Mr Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee, had faced legal scrutiny over his foreign dealings, raising questions about his influence on US policy. He was acquitted of charges alleging he acted as an unregistered agent of a foreign government under the first Trump presidency. Known for his strong ties to the Middle East, the California-based investor may be considered for a role as a US special envoy. Joel Rayburn, a retired US Army colonel and Middle East specialist, is an experienced diplomat and intelligence officer with background in US foreign policy towards the region. Mr Rayburn previously served as the US special envoy for Syria and deputy assistant secretary for Levant affairs during the first Trump administration, where he played a key role in formulating and implementing US strategies on Syria, including countering ISIS and curbing Iranian influence. Known for his extensive regional knowledge, Mr Rayburn has cultivated strong ties with Middle Eastern allies. John Paulson, billionaire hedge fund manager and significant donor to Mr Trump, is among the leading candidates for treasury secretary. Known for his advocacy of tax cuts and deregulation, Mr Paulson has expressed interest in the role, sources told Reuters. His stance on economic policy aligns with other likely members of Mr Trump’s economic team, favouring targeted tariffs to protect US national security and address trade practices. Mr Paulson's April fund-raiser brought in more than $50 million for Mr Trump, underscoring his influence within the former president's circle. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/elon-musk" target="_blank">Elon Musk, </a>the SpaceX and Tesla chief executive, is likely be invited into the heart of a Trump government. Mr Trump has said he will establish a government efficiency commission headed by Mr Musk, who has promised to cut spending across the federal government. Robert F Kennedy Jr, long dismissed as an anti-vax conspiracy theorist by the Democrats, will now probably be invited into a Trump administration as a health adviser. He has said he wants to ban fluoride – long credited with saving children from dental cavities – from drinking water and Mr Trump has seemed receptive to his idea of banning vaccines.