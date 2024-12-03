Trump names billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens as his envoy to Britain

President-elect Donald Trump has named billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens as his envoy to Britain, a prestigious posting for the Republican donor whose contributions this year included $2 million to a Trump-backing super political action committee.

Mr Trump, in a post on his Truth Social site on Monday night, announced he was selecting Mr Stephens to be the U.S. ambassador to the Court of Saint James. The Senate is required to confirm the choice.

“Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies,” Mr Trump said in his post.

Mr Stephens is the chairman, president and CEO of Arkansas-based financial services firm Stephens Inc, having taken over the firm from his father.

Mr Trump has already named many of his nominees for his Cabinet and high-profile diplomatic posts, assembling a roster of staunch loyalists. Over the weekend, Mr Trump announced he intends to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, to serve as ambassador to France.

During his first term, Mr Trump selected Robert “Woody” Johnson, a contributor to his campaign and the owner of the New York Jets football team, as his representative to the United Kingdom.

