Trump picks Kevin Hassett to lead US National Economic Council

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday selected Kevin Hassett, a key economic adviser in his first term, to lead his National Economic Council, which helps set domestic and international economic policy.
Mr Hassett led the White House Council of Economic Advisers, which advises the president on economic policy, from 2017-2019. Mr Trump also announced he has chosen international trade attorney Jamieson Greer to be his US trade representative
Currently a managing director at the Milken Institute and the Brent R Nicklas Distinguished Fellow in Economics at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Mr Hassett holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Mr Greer previously served as chief of staff to Robert Lighthizer, Mr Trump's former trade representative who is deeply sceptical of free trade. If confirmed, Mr Greer would be responsible for negotiating directly with foreign governments on trade deals and disputes, as well as memberships in international trade bodies such as the World Trade Organisation.
In a flurry of late-night announcements on Truth Social, Mr Trump also announced he has picked John Phelan to be secretary of the US Navy. Mr Phelan is a businessman and art collector with no apparent military experience. He hosted Mr Trump at his luxury home in Aspen, Colorado over the summer.
