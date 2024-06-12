Project 2025: what is the far-right plan for a Trump government?

A conservative plan known as Project 2025 has many Democrats on edge as the countdown to the US presidential elections continues.

Project 2025 is a political plan that includes dismantling and rebuilding the federal government, and installing tens of thousands of right-leaning public employees, among other sweeping measures.

The plan was formulated by conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation and is backed by about 100 partners.

If Donald Trump, the presumed Republican presidential nominee, is elected, its hope is that Project 2025 will be put into action.

Democratic Representative Jared Huffman recently told AP that his party needs to “see it coming well in advance and prepare ourselves accordingly”, explaining that he formed a new task force designed to sound the alarm about the right-wing plan.

But Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation and Heritage Action for America, told AP that Project 2025 “will not be stopped”.

“We will not give up and we will win,” Mr Roberts said in a statement.

What is Project 2025?

The 2025 Presidential Transition Project is an outline for how political conservatives can “reclaim” the US through policy, personnel and training when the next conservative administration takes the White House.

“It is not enough for conservatives to win elections,” the Project 2025 website reads.

“If we are going to rescue the country from the grip of the radical Left, we need both a governing agenda and the right people in place, ready to carry this agenda out on day one of the next conservative administration.”

The plan features four pillars: a nearly 900-page book detailing how to overhaul and govern federal agencies; a personnel database for candidates to become part of the new administration; an online education programme for political appointment training; and an 180-day playbook to follow on Inauguration Day.

We won’t be stopped by an unserious task force lacking a basic understanding of federal governance.



If their strategy is to resort to scare tactics instead of tackling Americans’ genuine concerns, they’re welcome to try.



We won’t give up & we will win. https://t.co/7M8h3ADn8J — Project 2025 (@Prjct2025) June 11, 2024

Who is backing the plan?

Project 2025 is led by the Heritage Foundation, which has been vocal about what it believes is the destruction of the US by the political or cultural “Left”.

The plan details Republicans' frustration and anger over President Joe Biden's attempts to forgive student loans, former president Barack Obama's American Care Act – known as “Obamacare” – and mask and vaccine mandates during the Covid pandemic.

What are some actions Project 2025 would take?

The plan suggests that the new Republican president issue an executive order to fire as many as 50,000 federal workers and replace them with appointments that are friendly to conservatives.

It also mandates closing the Department of Education and the Federal Reserve, and places several agencies, including the FBI, under the direct control of the presidency.

On climate change, it suggests that federal money for renewable energy research and investment be eliminated, and that the “war on oil and natural gas” be stopped.

It outlines steps for the president to enable the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport undocumented immigrants and to complete a US-Mexico border wall.

The plan also calls for eliminating anything related to a “diversity, equity and inclusion agenda” created by previous administrations.

How would it affect the world?

Project 2025 states that international organisations, such as the UN and its agencies, including the World Health Organisation, should stop receiving US support if they do not serve American priorities.

The document outlines many policies emphasising that US foreign policy should focus on countering threats from Russia and China, and Iran's efforts to bolster its nuclear programme.

The plan says it must “not abandon” the Middle East over concerns of “chaos” or being influenced by adversaries.

It suggests that the US should encourage the expansion of the Abraham Accords and defund the Palestinian Authority.

Citing waste and “nefarious” use by governments, it also wants USAid to cut or limit assistance to Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and Iraq.

What do critics say about Plan 2025?

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign posted videos about Project 2025 saying that it “deserves more attention”.

It is not unusual for think tanks to issue road maps for presidencies but some critics suggest this is a playbook for far-right Americans who have dictatorial hopes for the country.

American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Philip Wallach told AP it featured “authoritarian fantasies” of having a unified government under the presidency, against the US tradition of the separation of powers.

Carlos Lozada, an opinion columnist for The New York Times, wrote that the document made comparisons to authoritarian governments such as Russia and China in its aims for “consolidating authority and eroding accountability for the long haul”.

The Democracy Forward Foundation has issued warnings about Project 2025, and is preparing to file legal challenges if a conservative president follows the plan's suggestions.

Does Donald Trump support Project 2025?

Trump has not outright endorsed Project 2025, but he has expressed a plan to be a “dictator on day one”. He has also pushed policies that the Heritage Foundation plan includes in its playbook.

The plan was also written by many former members of the Trump administration.