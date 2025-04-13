Sharjah residential building fire brought under control

A fire in a high-rise apartment block in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/06/drones-fitted-with-water-tanks-to-battle-building-fires-in-sharjah/" target="_blank">Sharjah</a> broke out on Sunday morning but is now under control, officials have said. Civil defence personnel in the emirate responded to the blaze in the upper floors of the residential tower. Once fire teams reached the site, residents were evacuated while the fire was extinguished. On the ground, police teams managed the movement of traffic to ensure the safety of passing motorists. The name of the building or the area in which the fire broke out was not released. No injuries were reported. In September, <i>The National</i> reported that firefighting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/04/12/how-sharjah-police-use-drones-to-save-lives-in-the-course-of-duty/" target="_blank">drones</a> equipped with water tanks were set to take to the skies of Sharjah to help extinguish fires in high-rise buildings starting this year. Sharjah Civil Defence said the use of the advanced technology – due to be introduced in the first three months of 2025 – will help reduce response times and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/11/01/fire-hazard-cladding-removed-from-first-sharjah-building-in-dh100m-safety-drive/" target="_blank">boost safety</a> in critical emergencies when every second counts. The UAE-based Drone First Building Services company has been working with the authorities to ensure the unmanned aerial vehicles are ready for lift-off. A prototype was put through its paces in a test mission on Wednesday.