Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, at the third harvest ceremony at the farm in Mleiha. Photo: Wam
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, at the third harvest ceremony at the farm in Mleiha. Photo: Wam

News

UAE

Sharjah Ruler marks start of third harvest at vast wheat farm

The Mleiha farm is a major driver of the emirate's bid to improve food security

The National

February 26, 2025