Giving the UAE green fingers is the key to food security taking root

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence at Al Marmoom farm. Photo: Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, C Show more