Quinoa's 'superfood' health benefits explained as UAE begins growth trials

The UAE's first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/24/uae-food-security-could-get-boost-from-quinoa-trials-sustainabile/" target="_blank">quinoa cultivation trials</a> began this week amid a push for sustainable agriculture. Silal, the agritech company spearheading the programme with the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture and investment company ADQ, said the trials showed high potential for two new varieties that could produce both greater yields and nutrition quality, with the latter factor crucial given the ingredient is lauded primarily for its health benefits. Undoubtedly a modern-day health food, quinoa was dubbed la chisaya mama (the mother grain) by the Incas and considered a sacred gift from the gods. Due to its high nutritional content, the UN views quinoa as a “supercrop”, while Nasa has included it on the list of recommended foods for space missions. Sisters Carolyn Hemming and Patricia Green, co-authors of <i>Quinoa 365: The Everyday Superfood, </i>are widely credited with pioneering the quinoa craze. “After I tried quinoa, we both began incorporating it into anything we could, replacing other, nutritionally inferior foods with vitamin- and mineral-packed quinoa wherever possible,” says Hemming. Quinoa is a complex carbohydrate, a complete protein source and gluten-free, says British nutritional therapist Laura Holland. “It is also loaded with minerals and vitamins such as manganese, magnesium, iron and B vitamins,” she says. “This combination balances blood sugar and hormones, helps digestion, provides vital energy and feeds your body on all levels.” She adds: “It is excellent for diabetics, is heart healthy, can help with people who suffer from migraines and is alkali forming, which is a major bonus as today the majority of people have a very acidic diet, which is the underlying cause of many health complaints.” Although often thought of as a grain, quinoa is a member of the same family as spinach rather than a true grain such as wheat or rice. However, rather than the leaf, it's the edible seed, which has a nutty flavour and a slightly chewy texture, that is easy to cook, endlessly versatile and filling without being heavy. When cooking regular quinoa seeds, Hemming and Green recommend a technique that they call the “steam and set method”. Hemming adds: “Using a 1:2 ratio; cook one cup of quinoa and two cups of water [or broth]. Bring the quinoa and water to a boil in a saucepan, then reduce to a simmer and cover for 10 minutes. Then turn the heat off and let the quinoa set, covered, for an additional five to 10 minutes. This will ensure any remaining moisture is soaked up and your cooked quinoa will be light and fluffy.” The recipes below demonstrate just how versatile quinoa is. It can be served with curries, stir-fries or casseroles instead of rice. You can substitute quinoa for couscous or bulghur wheat in salads; use it to bulk up soups or stews; make quinoa scrambles for breakfast; and quinoa biscuits for dessert. Quinoa flour can replace regular flour when baking or you can simply add vegetables, spices, chickpeas and dried fruit to cooked quinoa. <i>Makes four to six burgers</i> <i><b>Ingredients</b></i> 200g quinoa 2 cups water or stock Small head broccoli, cut into small florets 50g frozen peas 2 tbsp vegetable oil 1 onion, peeled and finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped 50g shiitake mushrooms, chopped 1 tsp ground cumin One small bunch coriander, leaves picked and chopped Lime, zest and juice 1 egg Salt and black pepper <i><b>Ingredients for garnish</b></i> Mixed salad leaves Mint raita Mango chutney <i><b>Method</b></i> Cook the quinoa in double its volume of water or stock (for this recipe, two cups of stock). Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and leave the quinoa to set, keeping the lid on. After 10 minutes, the quinoa should be fluffy. Leave to cool. Cook the broccoli and peas in boiling salted water for two minutes, before draining well. Pre-heat the oven to 180ºC. Fry a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and mushrooms and saute gently for four to six minutes, until softened. Sprinkle over the cumin and coriander and cook for a further one to two minutes. Season with salt and black pepper and leave to cool slightly. Tip the quinoa into a large bowl and add the broccoli and peas, followed by the spiced vegetable mixture, the chopped coriander and the lime juice and zest. Beat in the egg, season and stir together until well combined. With damp hands, shape the mixture into patties. Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a frying pan over medium to high heat. Add the patties to the pan and cook for two minutes on each side, until light golden. Carefully transfer to a baking tray lined with parchment paper and cook in the oven for 15 minutes, until browned and quite firm. Serve warm, in a burger bun if you wish, with mixed salad leaves and a spoonful of mint raita and mango chutney. <i>Source: Chef Scott Price</i> <i>Serves four to six</i> <i><b>Ingredients for chicken</b></i> 4 cornfed chicken breasts, skin on 1 tbsp sumac 1 tsp sweet paprika powder 2 tsp flaked sea salt ¼ tsp black pepper, freshly ground ¼ tsp cinnamon powder 1 tsp fresh thyme, picked and chopped 2 tbsp olive oil <i><b>Ingredients for quinoa</b></i> 200g quinoa 1 tbsp preserved lemon skin, julienne 3 medium red onions, thinly sliced 100ml balsamic vinegar ¼ cup mint leaves, washed and picked ¼ cup parsley leaves, washed and picked ¼ cup coriander leaves, washed and picked 100g rocket leaves 2 tbsp toasted seeds (pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds) Flaked sea salt, freshly ground black pepper Olive oil <i><b>Method</b></i> In a mixing bowl, combine sumac, paprika, thyme, garlic, cinnamon, salt, black pepper and olive oil. Add the chicken and coat it with the spice mix. Leave to marinate for two hours. Meanwhile, put quinoa into a pot with cold water and boil until tender according to cooking instructions. Cook thinly sliced red onions in olive oil until caramelised, looking for a golden brown colour, then add balsamic vinegar and cook until the liquid is completely evaporated. Let it cool down. Put the frying pan on a high heat, drain the chicken from the marinade and cook skin side down for two minutes, then turn over for another two minutes. Transfer on to a baking tray and roast in the oven at 180ºC for 10 to 12 minutes or until cooked thoroughly. Set aside for a few minutes to rest, then thinly slice it across the grain. In a bowl, mix cooked quinoa, balsamic onions, preserved lemon, herbs, rocket leaves, olive oil and season well. Divide salad into four plates and top with chicken. Drizzle over olive oil and sprinkle with toasted seeds. <i>Source: Chef Adrian Bandyk</i> <i>Serves two</i> <i><b>Ingredients</b></i> 100g quinoa 250ml milk 125ml water Vanilla pod (optional) <i><b>Ingredients for garnish</b></i> Mixed berries Natural yoghurt <i><b>Method</b></i> Add the quinoa to a saucepan along with half the milk, the water, the seeds from the vanilla pod and the pod itself. Stir well, place over a medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook for 15 minutes or until tender. A couple of minutes before you are ready to serve, add the remaining milk and stir well. Discard the vanilla pod and divide the quinoa between two bowls. Top with the yoghurt and mixed berries.