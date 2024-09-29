Communal dining on a thal is common practice within the Dawoodi Bohra community. Photo: The Dawoodi Bohras Media Office
Lifestyle

Food

Old wisdom, modern solutions: The Dawoodi Bohra path to zero-waste living

Why lessons could be learnt from a Muslim community that has always been conscious about food waste

One Carlo Diaz

September 29, 2024

