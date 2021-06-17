US Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to end 'Obamacare'

Ruling means millions of Americans will be able to keep their health insurance

People stand in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, on June 17, 2021, while justices dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act. EPA
The US Supreme Court has dismissed a major challenge to "Obamacare", turning aside an effort by Republican-led states to throw out the 11-year-old law that provides health care insurance coverage for millions of Americans.

The justices, by a 7-2 vote, left the Affordable Care Act (ACA) intact in ruling that Texas and other Republican-led led states had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.

The Biden administration says 31 million people have health insurance because of the law, which is widely known as Obamacare.

The law’s major provisions include protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services and the expansion of the Medicaid program that insures lower-income people, including those who work in jobs that don’t pay much or provide health insurance.

Because of the ACA, most privately insured women receive birth control free of charge. It’s considered a preventive benefit covered at no additional cost to the patient. So are routine screenings for cancer and other conditions.

Another hugely popular benefit allowed young adults to remain on their parents’ health insurance until they turn 26.

Before the law, going without medical coverage was akin to a rite of passage for people in their 20s getting a start in the world.

For Medicare recipients, Obamacare also improved preventive care, and more importantly, closed a prescription drug coverage gap of several thousand dollars that was known as the “doughnut hole.”

The Supreme Court left in place the law’s now-toothless requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty. Congress rendered that provision irrelevant in 2017 when it reduced the penalty to zero.

The elimination of the penalty had become the hook that Texas and other Republican-led states, as well as the Trump administration, used to attack the entire law. They argued that without the mandate, a pillar of the law when it was passed in 2010, the rest of the law should fall, too.

And with a more conservative Supreme Court that includes three justices appointed under Donald Trump, Obamacare opponents hoped a majority of the justices would finally kill off the law they have been fighting against for more than a decade.

But the third major attack on the law at the Supreme Court ended the way the first two did, with a majority of the court rebuffing efforts to gut the law or get rid of it altogether.

The health law is now undergoing an expansion under President Joe Biden, who sees it as the foundation for moving the US to coverage for all.

His giant Covid-19 relief bill significantly increased subsidies for private health plans offered through the ACA’s insurance markets, while also dangling higher federal payments before the dozen states that have declined the law’s Medicaid expansion.

About 1 million people have signed up with HealthCare.gov since Biden reopened enrollment amid high levels of Covid cases earlier this year.

Published: June 17, 2021 08:32 PM

