Trump's attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz withdraws from consideration

Former Florida congressman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/10/03/kevin-mccarthy-matt-gaetz-speaker/" target="_blank">Matt Gaetz</a> on Thursday said he has withdrawn his name from consideration for attorney general in president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/21/matt-gaetz-withdraws-matthew-whitaker-cabinet/" target="_blank">Donald Trump's cabinet</a> following controversy over an ethics probe. He has become the first nominee to quit the Trump administration before it was even formed. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General,” he said in a post on X. Mr Trump said on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank">Truth Social</a> that he greatly appreciates recent efforts by Mr Gaetz. “He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect,” the Republican president-elect said. The far-right political firebrand was also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/14/trump-cabinet-foreign-policy/" target="_blank">facing challenges</a> in garnering widespread Republican support for confirmation in the Senate. “I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday,” Mr Gaetz posted on X. “I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.” Mr Gaetz resigned as a representative for Florida after his nomination was announced. “Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do,” Mr Trump said in his post. It is unclear what Mr Gaetz's next steps are since he is no longer an elected politician. The House of Representatives' ethics committee is scheduled to meet again early next month over a report on Mr Gaetz. The panel said on Wednesday said it was at a stalemate over deciding whether to release the nearly completed report that reportedly includes information on allegations against Mr Gaetz of drug use, sexual activity with a minor and paying for sex. Mr Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.