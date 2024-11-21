Donald Trump, pictured leading a cabinet meeting in 2017, will resume the presidential office again in January. AFP
Who has Donald Trump picked to serve in his cabinet and other top roles?

President-elect has been nominating senior figures to his administration

The National

November 21, 2024

